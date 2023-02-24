Trucks and Fins Brings the Largest Skate Map, Helping Skaters Across the Globe Find Nearby Skateparks, Shops, Skateboarding Lessons & Hostels for Traveling Skaters

Trucks and Fins is the world's most comprehensive skateboarding directory comprised of more than 19,000 skateparks, pump tracks, schools, skate shops, and places to stay featuring mini ramps/bowls or similar skateboarding props.

The story of Trucks and Fins begins in late 2019 when Haroun Cherif, a 42-year-old digital manager at Skillsgym decided to pursue skateboarding as a hobby.

Born in Belgium and living in Portugal, Haroun searched far and wide for information about skateparks in his country of residence and found that merely a handful of sites are mapped.

Seasoned skateboarders may know all the stops, shops, and good places to skate, but for beginners such as Haroun, finding a place to begin was a long-winded journey of exploration and legwork.

Haroun Cherif fell enamored with skateboarding and felt that many newcomers faced the same obstacles. He would travel all across Portugal, seeking and noting his findings about every skate park he went to. It was not long before Haroun decided to go the extra mile and map all skate venues in Portugal, but this was only the first step in what would become the world’s largest skateboarding directory.

Haroun started the Trucks and Fins project, a database that currently contains information about more than 19,000 skateparks, hostels located near skateboarding venues, skate shops, and providers of skateboarding lessons across the world. The numbers keep growing as Haroun and his friends travel the globe, visiting unmapped skateparks and venues and putting them on the radar.

“Trucks and Fins is both a tool that will help you find the nearest skatepark, mini ramp, vert, indoor, or pumptrack and a platform dedicated to documenting the everyday side of skateboarding culture, not just covering the small percentage of people who get to do it professionally. Trucks and Fins makes it easy to find schools, shops, and awesome places to sleep with bowls or miniramps. A map of stoke for the traveling skater,” Haroun said.

Knowing that undertaking such an enormous journey alone would be either impossible or incredibly time-consuming Haroun Cherif reached out to numerous skateboarding enthusiasts, skatepark builders, and photographers. With new pieces being added daily, Trucks and Fins became a community of like-minded individuals who shared Haroun’s vision.

Trucks and Fins is an interactive website where users can add new skateparks, which become published after Haroun and his team of skatepark hunters perform a spot check. While users of the Trucks and Fins website can only add public skateparks or popular street plazas regularly, the company encourages owners of private skateparks to reach out if they want these venues included in the world’s largest skateboarding directory.

In addition to mapping all venues of interest for skateboarders, Trucks, and Fins also boasts a rapidly-growing blog, featuring interviews, guides, interesting stories, and skateboarding data.

More information about Trucks and Fins is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Trucks and Fins

Haroun Cherif

Portugal