Navigator CO2 Expands Scope of Heartland Greenway with Updated ICC Permit Filing

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC ("Navigator") announced today that it has filed an updated permit application with the Illinois Commerce Commission. This new proposal reflects an expanded scope of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project, Heartland Greenway, and includes the addition of 42 miles of proposed pipeline that will connect to additional permanent storage locations in central Illinois.

The revised application is a significant step toward the acceleration of carbon sequestration in the region. Central Illinois is home to some of the world's most well-studied and proven geology for carbon storage, and Navigator is working diligently to help advance this opportunity. By leveraging the region's top-tier geology, Navigator will be able to expand the economic benefits of CCUS to more stakeholders in Illinois, increase storage capacity, and provide a range of carbon management solutions to its growing customer base.

"Our team is excited to advance the development of additional permanent storage locations for the Heartland Greenway platform," said Navigator CEO Matt Vining. "The updated permit and expanded footprint allow us to address the increasing commercial demand regionally, especially within the Illinois industrial complex."

Navigator remains committed to not only delivering long-term, sustainable decarbonization solutions for its valued customers but also being a responsible neighbor in the communities where it operates. The company looks forward to continuing to work with its partners, landowners, and other stakeholders to advance the deployment of CCUS technologies.

Navigator CO2 is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services management team with over 200 years of collective industry experience. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since 2012. The company is committed to building and operating its projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations. Navigator CO2 is headquartered in Omaha, NE at 13333 California St., Suite 202. For more information, visit: navigatorco2.com or heartlandgreenway.com and visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

