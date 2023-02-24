Submit Release
Home Networks Newsletter 2023: Coverage of this Fast Evolving Market

 The "Home Networks Newsletter" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for home networks is about to take off

Sensing the potential opportunity, large players like IBM, Lucent, Intel, 3Com, Microsoft and Compaq to name only a few have formed Home Networking business units poised to pursue multiple approaches to home networking. This newsletter will provide coverage of this fast evolving market.

Home networking has not grown in the last decade as expected even though standards exist. These standards are for low speed wiring and protocols that do not meet the future demands of the digital age.

Groups like VESA, 1394, Home Phoneline Alliance and the Home Wireless Alliance are only a few groups that have announced plans to develop standards to fill this need.

Subjects Covered?

  • New alliances
  • Major player strategies
  • Market forecasts
  • New products
  • Applications
  • Standards
  • Technology
  • Investment
  • Home automation
  • Security
  • Conferences
  • Publications
  • Information sources
  • Home Entertainment
  • Role of the Internet
  • Joint ventures
  • Wireless
  • Infrared
  • Optical fiber
  • UTP
  • Coaxlal Cable
  • Government policy
  • Pricing
  • Mergers and Acquisitions

Who should be interested?

  • Telephone companies
  • Power companies
  • R&D managers
  • Cable manufacturers
  • Consultants
  • Semiconductor manufacturers
  • Hardware vendors
  • Computer manufacturers
  • Strategic planners
  • Connector Manufacturers
  • Marketing managers
  • New business development managers
  • Distributors
  • Software developers
  • Investors
  • Financial institutions
  • Equipment suppliers
  • Presidents and CEOs
  • Systems integrators
  • Adaptor suppliers
  • Consumer electronics manufacturers
  • Installers
  • Contractors

Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?

  • Help to keep up to date on a fast moving field
  • Points out developing opportunities
  • Worldwide coverage of breaking news
  • Provides a competitive edge
  • Regular market updates
  • Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date
  • Provides you with your personal "intelligent agent" for collecting information specific to your needs

Companies Mentioned

  • 3Com
  • Compaq
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Lucent
  • Microsoft

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjo83i

