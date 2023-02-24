Submit Release
Federated Hermes, Inc. files annual report on Form 10-K with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI, a global leader in active, responsible investing, today filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Federated Hermes makes available all of its annual report documents and provides access to its other SEC filings on its website, either directly or via a link to EDGAR. For more information visit the About section of FederatedInvestors.com and select SEC Filings. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

