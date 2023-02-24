Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management offers wealth and legal services for families and small business owners

Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management offers a comprehensive approach to managing legal, tax, insurance, and investment needs for many in Arkansas, Texas, and Tennessee. The firm provides legal and financial services and free online webinars to help individuals make the best decisions to protect their assets.

Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management provide families, retirees, small business owners, medical professionals, and farmers and ranchers with extensive legal and financial services to help manage their wealth. The services available at the firm include proactive tax planning, wealth management, estate and asset protection planning, and business planning.

The firm aims to build long-term relationships with clients. Hence, the team strives to understand each client's financial and personal goals to provide practical solutions. The VIP Client Care Program offers free annual reviews and asset updates to ensure the client's strategy aligns with changing life circumstances.

Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management's free online webinars are an excellent resource for individuals and businesses to learn about adequate wealth and estate planning. They offer information on protecting one's wealth, loved ones, and legacy.

The firm's financial planners offer down-to-earth advice in plain English, with no hourly billing, to help clients focus on taking the necessary steps to achieve their goals. They are experts in working on IRS liens on retirement accounts and creating customized legacy plans for soon-to-be retirees and retirees. Small business owners can benefit from Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management's help choosing the correct legal entity and tax structure.

“I was referred to Carrie by a friend. My wife and I needed to review and update our financial planning and wills. After our first consultation, we were ready to let her go to work for us. She is knowledgeable and caring and was able to give us options and guidance in preparing for our financial future. We have been pleased with our experience with the Quraishi Law Firm.” - Gordon M.

Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management understand the risks that clients in agriculture assume and their way of life. That is why the firm offers services that help them manage their assets, with particular attention to preserving agriculture as a viable lifestyle option for younger generations.

“After several unfortunate experiences of attempting to find a compatible EP & Wealth Attorney who would address my concerns and commit to having my interest(s) protected. It was a relief to come across Quraishi Law Firm, and while working with Attorney Carrie, her staff would go the extra mile to ensure their clients’ needs reflected their wishes. During the process, I felt at ease and legally protected upon completion of the process and reassured that my Estate Planning Portfolio captured everything that might be important. Hence, without a doubt, I would highly recommend Quraishi Law Firm and Wealth Management. Thank you for your patience and exemplary customer service.” - Amarti J.

