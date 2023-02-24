Protecting A Family's Future with a Free Estate Planning Seminar

Two Spruce Law P.C. is proud to announce its second free estate planning seminar, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11 am. The seminar will be held at the Townplace Suites in Bend, Oregon, and is open to anyone who is interested in estate planning.

The goal of this seminar is to educate attendees on the importance of having a comprehensive estate plan in place. Estate planning involves making plans for the distribution of your assets after you pass away and it is a crucial step for everyone, regardless of the size of their estate. The seminar will be led by Patricia Louise Nelson, an experienced attorney at Two Spruce Law P.C.

"Estate planning is a critical component of financial planning. It's not only about protecting your assets, but also about providing for your loved ones and ensuring that your final wishes are honored," said Patricia Louise Nelson. "At this seminar, we aim to educate people on the different estate planning options available to them and how they can make the most of their assets."

The seminar will cover a wide range of topics, including the basics of estate planning, the different types of trusts, the benefits of wills and living trusts, and much more. The seminar is designed to be interactive, with ample time for attendees to ask questions and clarify their doubts.

At Two Spruce Law P.C., their team of experienced estate planning attorneys is dedicated to helping clients achieve their estate planning goals. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, they are well-equipped to help you plan for the future and protect your assets.

"Estate planning can be overwhelming, but with the right guidance and support, it can be a smooth and stress-free process," added Patricia Louise Nelson. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality legal services and support. Our goal is to help them achieve their estate planning objectives and give them peace of mind."

The seminar is completely free, and there is no obligation to use Two Spruce Law P.C. for your estate planning needs. Interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their seat as soon as possible as space is limited. To register for the seminar, please call (541) 389-4646 or visit the Two Spruce Law P.C. website at https://twosprucelaw.com/seminar.

For more information about estate planning and Two Spruce Law P.C., please visit their website at twosprucelaw.com.

