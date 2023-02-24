"Pablo, The Plate Painter of Mazatlan" A Heartwarming Tale of Passion and Perseverance

"Pablo" is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and motivation for their child. The book is a reminder that anything is possible if someone is brave enough to pursue their passions and learn from others' life lessons.

The new book "Pablo" by author Craig M. Porter Rollins' takes readers on a journey of a young boy's passion for art and his journey to fulfilling his dream of becoming an artist. Based on true events, this fictional inspiring tale is a work of serves as a reminder that anyone can achieve their dreams with determination, education, and patience.

The book tells the story of Pablo, a young and imaginative boy with a natural talent for art. His mother recognizes his potential and introduces him to a local painter who becomes Pablo's mentor. Together, they venture off into new awe-inspiring sights that serve as a source of inspiration for Pablo's art.

As the story unfolds, readers are taken on a journey of personal growth and self-discovery as Pablo learns the importance of learning from others. Traveling to Mazatlan, the author of this story found inspiration and discovered an incredible truth - when one dares to reach out and learn from others, anything is possible.

Craig M. Porter Rollins' "Pablo" is a tale of hope and perseverance, reminding readers that children can achieve anything they set their minds to. The book serves as a powerful reminder of the value of bravery, determination, and personal growth.

Rollins' own life story has influenced his writing. Growing up in Morgantown, Kentucky, he lived out a childhood trying to be like Tom Sawyer, enjoying fishing and hunting, and running shoeless through the hills. With this adventurous spirit, he later became a successful CEO and ultimately retired to Hawaii to pursue his passion for writing and personal growth.

Through his work, Rollins hopes to inspire children to reach their full potential. In addition to his writing and speaking engagements, he supports educational programs through scholarships, fueling learning for future generations.

