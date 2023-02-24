Boston Festival Is Well On Its Way To Become The Most Sustainable Festival In The USA

A new EDM festival near Boston aims to run most of its power off renewable energy, making it one of the most eco-friendly festivals in the USA.

Last week the organizers of Future Spirit Festival unveiled their audacious goal to power their hard-hitting EDM festival with clean energy. While most festivals' "going green" initiatives finish with adding additional garbage cans and promoting carpooling, Future Spirit Festival aims to stand out from the pack by focusing on the best utilization of solar generators to produce an uninterrupted source of power through the course of the event.

According to Montana Bray, founder of Future Spirit Festival, "Power consumption is one of the top sources of pollution at a festival, and it's about time festival hosts tackle these more major issues instead of merely doing the bare minimum." With a focus on several commitments, the Festival team hopes to enhance other aspects of the attendee experience and usher in a new era of festival philanthropy.

These would reportedly include:

- Free water and shade at all the stages

- Equal VIP access to everyone

- Scheduled breaks to encourage exploration without missing favorite artists

- More favorable and fair volunteer and vendor contracts in the industry

- Safer, more appropriate volume levels at the main stages

- More free activities and things to do outside of enjoying the music

- Support for local small businesses instead of utilizing corporate sponsors and fixed prices

“It's time for festivals to stop worrying about attendees' wallets and concentrate more on providing them the best experiences possible, while also taking better care of the environment” says Montana in the festival’s Kickstarter Video, which has been designed to help bring such worthy causes to fruition.

