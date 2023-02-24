Secretary Fontes Participates In NASS Winter Conference

PHOENIX – Secretary Fontes has maintained a busy schedule over the last several days. Below are highlights from key events and appearances over the past week.

NASS CONFERENCE

Last week, Secretary Fontes traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Winter Conference. The Secretary was one of 12 newly elected or appointed Secretaries who joined an audience of over 400 people. The audience was com¬prised of senior state government and Congressional staff, as well as nonprofit and private sector representatives. Bipartisan discussions throughout the conference addressed cybersecurity, election administration, international relations, business services, state archiving and recordkeeping, feder¬al legislation, and other relevant topics.

2020 AG REPORT

Secretary Fontes made the rounds this week with various media outlets, explaining his belief that former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich should be disbarred after documents released Wednesday revealed the former state attorney general kept complete findings of the 2020 election investigation under wraps. The findings would have put to rest baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and would have spared the agency 10,000 hours of unnecessary work. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Secretary said:

"The public looks to its elected officials to pursue the interests of all Arizonans with integrity. I am deeply disappointed by the wasteful and pointless actions by a top law enforcement official who diverted thousands of hours of staff time to pursue unfounded allegations of election fraud. Furthermore, I am astounded that the result of this costly investigation, which thoroughly debunked these claims, was kept from the taxpayers who paid the bill. Election workers throughout the state and the nation are facing threats coming from these unfounded allegations of fraud and they deserve an apology — especially coming from an official who swore to protect them. Whether or not I was right all along, vindication is not sweet when it comes at such a cost."

FROM THE BORDER TO THE STATE CAPITOL

Last night, the Secretary had the privilege of partaking in a special event titled From the Border to the State Capitol. It was hosted by ASU. Secretary Fontes shared his story during a moderated conversation with the School of Transborder Studies and the Chicano/Latino Faculty and Staff Association (CLFSA). Audience members had an opportunity to ask questions of the Secretary following the conversation.

CABC PROCLAMATION

This morning, Secretary Fontes announced a proclamation before the Canada Arizona Business Council (CABC) Quarterly Member Meeting. The proclamation states:

WHEREAS, Canada and Arizona enjoy a strong relationship, with 500 Canadian companies having a presence in Arizona and $3.6 Billion in bilateral trade and services annually; and WHEREAS, Arizona benefits from the presence of Canadian companies, who operate over 1,500 locations and employ 146,800 Arizonans; and WHEREAS, 210 nonstop direct flights connect Canada and Arizona each week, while $2.4 Billion is spent annually by tourists and snowbirds; and WHEREAS, Canada is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Arizona, while Canada represents Arizona's second largest export market; and WHEREAS, Arizona and Canada share cultural ties and mutual interest in continued successful cooperation; and NOW, THEREFORE, I, ADRIAN FONTES, Secretary of State of Arizona do hereby proclaim Friday, February 24, 2023, Canada Arizona Business Council Recognition Day, so that we may celebrate our robust and enduring relationship, and work towards strengthening our special partnership in the future.