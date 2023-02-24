SingerLewak LLP is pleased to announce Partner, Sheila Balzer to the AICPA’s 2023/24 PCPS Technical Issues Committee
SingerLewak LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of our Partner, Sheila Balzer to the AICPA’s 2023/24 PCPS Technical Issues Committee.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of our Partner, Sheila Balzer to the AICPA’s 2023/24 PCPS (Private Companies Practice Section) Technical Issues Committee.
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. AICPA & CIMA represent 689,000 members, students and engaged professionals in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. The AICPA organization consists of volunteer groups and staff working together to achieve the Institute's objectives. Volunteer Groups help present the interests, needs and attitudes of the membership; and assist the Institute in maintaining high standards of professional practice, promoting the interest of CPAs, serving as a spokesperson for the profession, and providing appropriate services to members.
Sheila’s assurance practice (audits, reviews, compilations and due diligence) focuses on helping companies present high quality financial statements to users, lenders and investors. She is frequently called upon to consult with clients on a variety of business matters which will add value to her contributions as a member of the PCPS Technical Committee. A recognized expert in the credit union industry, Sheila is frequently requested to speak on financial literacy to credit union board members as well as non-profit organizations.
