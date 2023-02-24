Stamp Issue "110th Anniversary of the Macao Chamber of Commerce"

MACAU, February 24 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the stamp theme “110th Anniversary of the Macao Chamber of Commerce” on 1st March, 2023. This is of the same theme after the issue “Centenary of the Macao Chamber of Commerce” in 2013. The “Macao Chamber of Commerce” was officially established in 1913. It was also approved for registration by the then Chinese Government Department of Industry and Commerce under the name of “Macao Overseas Chinese General Chamber of Commerce”. In 1916, it was officially designated the “Macao Chinese General Chamber of Commerce” (also known as “Macao Chamber of Commerce”).

For over 100 years, the Chamber’s accomplishments were not only made by the members’ dedication to upholding “one country, two systems” and the loyalty and commitment of uniting business and industry, but also their love of the country, the nation, the society and also the trust and support of people from all walks of life. The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region awarded the Chamber the “Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce” and the “Golden Lotus Medal of Honour” in recognition of its contributions.

The stamps depict the contributions and achievements of the Chamber in promoting the development of Macao over 100 years, including uniting the industrial and commercial sectors, offering recommendations to the government, fostering the development of talent, serving the community and integrating into the national development.

The above issue will be available for sale at the General Post Office (9:00a.m. to 5:30p.m.), the Communications Museum (9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m., 2:30p.m. to 5:30p.m.), and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office (9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.). The mail service for the philatelic products cancelled with the commemorative postmark of this issue will be available on the issue date at the above locations. The philatelic products are as follows:

200,000 stamps with the face value of 2.50 patacas 200,000 stamps with the face value of 4.00 patacas 200,000 stamps with the face value of 4.50 patacas 200,000 stamps with the face value of 6.00 patacas 200,000 souvenir sheets with the face value of 14.00 patacas 5,000 FDC @ 6.00 patacas 5,000 FDC/SS @ 6.00 patacas 3,500 information brochures @ 7.00 patacas

The selling price for one set of four stamps is 17.00 patacas, the first day cover with stamps (FDC) is 23.00 patacas, the first day cover with souvenir sheet (FDC/SS) is 20.00 patacas, the information brochure with stamps is 24.00 patacas, and the information brochure with souvenir sheet is 21.00 patacas.

The stamp designer of this issue is Mr. Lok Hei, and the text of the information brochure is written by the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

This is the second theme of 2023 issues. The previous issued stamps are “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” on 05/01/2023, and the label stamp “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” on 01/02/2023.