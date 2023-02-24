Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "17th Anniversary of Communications Museum"

MACAU, February 24 - To celebrate the 17th Anniversary of Communications Museum, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and Communications Museum on 1st March 2023 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “17th Anniversary of Communications Museum”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30 Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum 9:00 – 13:00 14:30 – 17:30