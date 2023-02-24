Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "139th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau"

MACAU, February 24 - To celebrate the 139th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, CTT announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and Communications Museum on 1st March 2023 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “139th Anniversary of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30 Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum 9:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30

A commemorative envelope will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.