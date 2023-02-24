DEM Reminds Fishers that Renewals for Commercial Licenses are Due by Feb. 28

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding Rhode Islanders and nonresidents holding standard fishing licenses, multipurpose licenses, shellfish over 65 licenses, and other licenses that their renewals are due by close of business Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Failure to renew licenses by Feb. 28 will result in the assessment of a $200 late fee if license holders opt to renew their marine licenses during the 60-day grace period that follows immediately for late renewals. It runs March 1 through April 29. Deadline dates and renewal grace periods do not extend the validity of expired licenses. Until further notice, from Feb. 28 onward, it will be unlawful to fish without a valid 2023 license.

DEM is encouraging license holders to renew online by visiting Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO). If commercial fishermen experience log-in or other issues trying to renew, please call 844-479-6452 for special assistance. Trained agents are available Monday through Friday, 9 AM-6 PM. Please note: this support is exclusively for commercial marine license holders. Those needing help with an online recreational license should contact rihelp@egov.com. Click here for commercial marine license information such as license types and endorsements.

With DEM having experienced a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into the RIO platform, it is reminding license holders that they also may renew in person at the DEM Office of Boat Registration and Licensing located at 235 Promenade Street, Room 360, Providence, RI, 02908 or by calling 401-222-6647. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. DEM regrets any inconveniences experienced by customers throughout the 2023 renewal period.

Licensed fishers are obligated to comply with possession limits for finfish as provided in the Division of Marine Fisheries listserv, by dedicated phone line at 401-423-1920, or on the webpage. Licensed shellfishers are obligated to comply with conditional closure areas as provided on DEM's dedicated phone line at 401-222-2900. Also, all applicants who harvest shellfish must complete a 30-minute online tutorial, which is located here. For more information on marine fisheries meetings and notices, please subscribe to the listserv by clicking here to stay up-to-date on marine fishery meetings and notices.

