Read more about GBI Investigating Aggravated Assault on Dalton PD Officers

Dalton, GA (February 24, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an aggravated assault on Dalton Police Department officers. Eron Naseem Buggs, age 23, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for murder warrants from St. Mary’s County, Maryland and armed robbery warrants from Coweta County, Georgia. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Buggs was at 815 Shugart Road in Dalton, Georgia when he called 911 to say he wanted to turn himself in. Dalton Police Department officers were dispatched to that address. When the officers arrived, Buggs shot at the officers. The officers took cover and did not fire their weapons. Buggs then retreated behind the apartments and into the woods where he shot himself. Once the officers were able to safely approach him, medical treatment was started.

Buggs was taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and later taken by Lifeforce Helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

 

