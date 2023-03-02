Hoodman USA Introduces 2 New HoodEYE Eyecups for Nikon Z9 Cameras
Hoodman USA launches 2 new HoodEYE Eyecups for Nikon Z9 Cameras. These seal out ambient light, reduce eye fatigue & come in Regular & Glasses versions.
Hoodman USA, a leading creator of innovative, useful tools to support professional image makers in the field, is pleased to introduce it's newest products:
Regular HoodEYE Eyecup for Nikon Z9 Cameras
Glasses HoodEYE Eyecup for Nikon Z9 Cameras
HoodEYE Eyecups link the eye to the camera by comfortably sealing out ambient sunlight. An intuitive design allows users to easily upgrade their camera eyepiece in just a few seconds.
"We're confident professional image makers will be pleased with our latest innovation,” says Bob Schmidt - VP Sales. “With ambient light blocked from entering the viewfinder, HoodEYEs also help reduce eye fatigue."
Regular and Glasses HoodEYE eyecups rotate to accommodate right or left-eyed shooters. Both are made from hypoallergenic silicone rubber for comfort, while Glasses HoodEYEs feature an oversized design that's comfortable with or without glasses.
A self-locking bayonet mount keeps HoodEYE securely on the camera.
About Hoodman USA
Hoodman USA has been creating innovative, useful tools to support professional image makers since 1986, including camera accessories, viewfinders and monitor hoods, drone and mapping accessories, and memory cards and readers. For more than 37 years, engaging with customers at 10 annual trade shows has been the driving force behind product development.
Hoodman thrives on innovation and creating new markets. As the first card manufacturer to offer a memory card recycling program, Hoodman continues to develop Green products and remains committed to aiding humanity and the environment by developing innovative tools that solve problems and make life easier and balanced for all.
