Suspect Sought in a Package Theft Offense: 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a package theft that occurred on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:32 pm, the suspect took a package from outside of a residence then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/YCZ8WzYU9gU

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.