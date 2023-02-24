Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Adams Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast.

At approximately 6:39 pm, the suspect approached victim at the listed location in reference to an argument that they had the previous day. The suspect brandished a weapon and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, 26-year-old Rarxavier Austin of Northeast, DC, was arrest and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).