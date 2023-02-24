STN#: 125419 Proper Name: Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted Tradename: N/A Manufacturer: ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec
Indication
For active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by the influenza A virus H5N1 subtype contained in the vaccine. Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted is approved for use in persons (6 months and older) at increased risk of exposure to the influenza A virus H5N1 subtype contained in the vaccine.
