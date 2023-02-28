Little Starship Productions Launches Kickstarter for Two Unique Short Films
Part of Long Story Short During the Month of March
We can't do this without the support of our community. We're grateful for any contribution, no matter how small, that helps us bring these stories to life.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Starship Productions has announced the launch of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign starting on March 1, 2023, and running through March 31, 2023, during the Kickstarter Long Story Short spotlight on short film projects. The campaign aims to raise funds to produce two short films that tell intertwining stories of love and danger.
— Krishna Ramnath, Founder | Little Starship Productions
The first film, a romantic comedy titled “Chance Encounters,” follows the story of Alex and Rachel, two shy souls who frequent a coffee shop in search of their daily caffeine fix. With the help of an unexpected therapist in the form of their barista, they overcome their fears and take a chance at love. Meanwhile, in the background, a crime thriller is brewing. In “Fatal Brew” our hero Tom, wheelchair-bound and an artist and illustrator with a gift is caught in a dangerous web he must navigate to find the truth.
The two films collide, with actions that have a ripple effect that we can't forget. Through their journey, the characters learn about empathy, risks, and the universal themes of love and loneliness.
"We're incredibly excited to bring these two unique short films to life," said Little Starship Productions founder, Krishna Ramnath. "The stories are full of laughter, gasps, and cheers and explore the human spirit in an unforgettable way."
The Kickstarter campaign will help fund the production of the films, including securing a talented cast and crew, equipment, and post-production expenses.
Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be part of the filmmaking process and receive exclusive rewards, including behind-the-scenes info, signed scripts, and access to private screenings.
To learn more about the crowdfunding campaign and to back the project, visit http://bit.ly/3IQ3iCv starting on March 1, 2023.
About Little Starship Productions:
Little Starship Productions is a Brookllyn-based production company focused on creating original and unique stories. The team is passionate about bringing diverse voices to the forefront and delivering compelling and entertaining content that resonates with audiences worldwide.
About Kickstarter Long Story Short
Thousands of short films have been created using funds raised on Kickstarter. These films, which include a few Academy Award winners — "Inocente" (Best Documentary Short, 2013), "Period. End Of Sentence." (Best Documentary Short, 2019), and "Hair Love" (Best Animated Short, 2020) — entertain and enlighten with their beauty and depth.
Long Story Short is an opportunity to support short-form filmmakers and bring even more of their inspiring work into the world.
Krishna Ramnath
Little Starship Productioons
+1 631-415-6823
littleStarship@ibtyllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other