Ferrari Releases Its 2022 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), February 24, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2022 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2022 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

