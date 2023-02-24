Peridot Acquisition Corp. II will redeem its Public Shares and will not consummate an initial business combination

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) (NYSE: PDOT, PDOT.U, PDOT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 (the “Public Shares”), effective as of the close of business on March 13, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”).



As stated in the Company’s Articles and in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-252583), as amended, initially filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on January 29, 2021, relating to the Company’s initial public offering (the “Form S-1”), if the Company is unable to complete an initial business combination within 24 months of the initial public offering, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-Share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company (less taxes payable and up to US$100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then Public Shares in issue, which redemption will completely extinguish public Members’ rights as Members (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining Members and the Directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to its obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and other requirements of Applicable Law.

The per-share redemption price for the public shares will be approximately $10.19 (the “Redemption Amount”). The balance of the Trust Account as of February 21, 2023 was approximately $416,222,593, which includes approximately $3,483,133 in interest and dividend income (excess of cash over $412,739,460, the funds deposited into the Trust Account). In accordance with the terms of the related trust agreement, the Company expects to retain $100,000 of the interest and dividend income from the Trust Account to pay dissolution expenses.

The public shares will cease trading as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. As of the close of business on March 13, 2023, the public shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the Redemption Amount.

The Redemption Amount will be payable to the holders of the public shares upon presentation of their respective stock or unit certificates or other delivery of their shares or units to the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Beneficial owners of public shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company’s sponsor has waived its redemption rights with respect to the outstanding founder shares and private placement warrants. After March 13, 2023, the Company shall cease all operations except for those required to wind up the Company’s business.

The Company expects that the New York Stock Exchange will file a Form 25 with the Commission to delist its securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1 relating to its initial public offering, annual, quarterly reports and subsequent reports filed with the Commission, as amended from time to time. Copies of such filings are available on the Commission’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

www.peridotspac.com

Jeffrey Gilbert

(713) 322-7321



