PSD NEWS RELEASE – Narcotics Enforcement Division K9 Kahu to receive bullet/stab-protective vest donation.

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) K9 Kahu will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Kahu’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Carefree Westies & Together Saving Paws.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

K9 Kahu is assigned as NED’s electronic storage device detection dog. K9 Kahu’s main duty is to help with criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices such as: cellular phones, electronic thumb drives, and memory cards.

“You just never know what kind of dangerous situation K9 Kahu will face as he does his job,” said NED Administrator Jared Redulla. “We are grateful to Vested Interest in K9s and Together Saving Paws for this new vest that will ensure an extra level of protection for K9 Kahu.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

In 2013, Vested Interest in K9s donated five bullet- and stab-protective vests to the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information about Vested Interest in K9s, visit www.vik9s.org or call 508-824-6978.

