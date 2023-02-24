Update Provided on Delayed Payments for Foster Care Families and Agencies
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services provides an update regarding a payment delay affecting foster families and agencies.
Payments have been made to the following groups:
- Non-certified kinship
- Adoption subsidies
- Socially Necessary Services Providers
- Legal guardianship subsidies
- Child Placing Agencies
- Certified Kinship and Relative Caretakers
Payments may have been processed or will be processed early next week:
- Residential Providers
- Independent Living and Transitional Living
- Adult Services
DHHR continues to work with agencies and individuals that may have missing information, such as updated W-9 forms, that may be causing a delay in their payment from being processed. Once payments are issued by the State Treasurer’s office, for individuals with direct deposit, it will take 24-48 hours to deposit in accounts depending on the bank.
Payments are anticipated to return to their normal schedule next month.