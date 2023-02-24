Update Provided on Delayed Payments for Foster Care Families and Agencies

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services provides an update regarding a payment delay affecting foster families and agencies.

Payments have been made to the following groups:

Non-certified kinship

Adoption subsidies

Socially Necessary Services Providers

Legal guardianship subsidies

Child Placing Agencies

Certified Kinship and Relative Caretakers





Payments may have been processed or will be processed early next week:

Residential Providers

Independent Living and Transitional Living

Adult Services ​

DHHR continues to work with agencies and individuals that may have missing information, such as updated W-9 forms, that may be causing a delay in their payment from being processed. Once payments are issued by the State Treasurer’s office, for individuals with direct deposit, it will take 24-48 hours to deposit in accounts depending on the bank.





Affected agencies or individuals with questions may contact DHHR’s Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, or email dhhrbcfcs@wv.gov , Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those with emergency needs are encouraged to contact their local DHHR office​ which will assist as they are able.





Payments are anticipated to return to their normal schedule next month.​