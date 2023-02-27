Anthony Gaud Joins FITGMR, Inc. as a Strategic Advisor
Anthony Gaud, CEO of G3 Esports has joined FITGMR, Inc., the premier esports performance and player development company, as a strategic advisor.
Anthony Gaud, CEO of G3 Esports has joined FITGMR, Inc., the premier esports performance and player development company, as a strategic advisor. Anthony has over 25 years in the entertainment, gaming, and technology industries and has a proven track record of building successful business ventures including securing the country's first public-private partnership for esports, founding the nation's first varsity-level collegiate esports league, and facilitating the first legal esports betting event in New Jersey.
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
“The opportunity to be an advisor for FITGMR is a great way for me to give back and help improve the health and well-being of esports players. With FITGMR's science-based curriculum and app, esports athletes from across the scholastic, collegiate, and professional space have access to a complete and customized approach to overall physical and mental health while also receiving best-in-class training experiences through their Training Grounds program. I strongly believe that FITGMR has set a new standard for esports player development, and I look forward to helping them continue to positively impact the esports industry.” Anthony Gaud, CEO of G3 Esports
Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR stated, “We are thrilled to have the support and expertise that Anthony brings with his role as strategic advisor. Since we first made our research and performance system available to the broader esports community through the FITGMR app, we have been fortunate to attract a team of talented professionals from the science and sports medicine community, secondary and post-secondary educators, and the gaming and esports community. Anthony’s extensive knowledge of the industry from the technical, player experience and scholastic sectors are an invaluable addition to our company.”
