Clamshell Packaging Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.94 Billion by 2032 at a 4% CAGR

DUBLIN , Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clamshell Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Trays, Bowls, and Boxes & Containers); By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clamshell packaging market size is expected to reach USD 13,949.93 million by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Drastic growth in the demand from the food industry across the world and growing transition among consumers' and manufacturers' preference for transparent clamshell packaging to enhance consumer interaction with the actual product are key factors expected to boost the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, the surging demand for various types of convenience food services as a result of the change in consumer lifestyle and eating habits, especially in the urban population, is anticipated to impact the market growth positively over the coming years.

For instance, according to a report by United Nations, nearly 55% of the population resides in urban settings, and this percentage is anticipated to grow to 68%, by 2050. The world's urban population has seen tremendous growth and has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to over 4.4 billion in 2021. By 2050, India is likely to add 416 Mn urban dwellers, China around 255 Mn, & Nigeria 189 Mn.

In recent years, the clamshell packaging has gained high traction, as it can be easily personalized to protect & accommodate appropriately to the size and shape of the product. Moreover, a few new developments have taken place in the global market, like using paperboard as a material in the production of clamshell packaging boxes is contributing to the market growth positively. For instance, in February 2022, WestRock Company announced its plan to construct a new corrugated box manufacturing facility in the Pacific Northwest. The new plant will strengthen and help the company cater to the rising need and demand for corrugated packaging, including corrugated clamshells.

The rapid emergence of the deadly coronavirus negatively affected the demand during the pandemic due to highly halted manufacturing and the massive reduction in the demand for non-essential and luxury products worldwide. The low demand from various industries, including the electronics and food industry, due to imposed lockdown by the government of various countries is further resulted in a slight decline in demand of clamshell packaging.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rapid Emergence in the Ecommerce Sector

Growing Numbers of People Using Online Shopping Platforms

Restraints and Challenges

Restrictions of Usage of Plastic Products

Clamshell Packaging Market Report Highlights

Trays segment accounted for major market share in 2022 on account of beneficial features provided by clamshell trays such as product protection, versatility, and shelf appeal

Food segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to rapid surge in demand for these type of packaging from food industry on account of its wide range of applications and increased consumer inclination towards ready meals

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR throughout the projected period, which is accelerated by rapid growth in several end-use industries and high adoption of online shopping among consumers

region is expected to grow at a high CAGR throughout the projected period, which is accelerated by rapid growth in several end-use industries and high adoption of online shopping among consumers The global key market players include Walter Drake Inc., Universal Plastic Corporation, Clearpack Engineering Inc., Placon Manufacturing Company, Dordan Manufacturing Company, and Highland Packaging Solutions

The publisher has segmented the clamshell packaging market report based on product type, end-user and region:

Clamshell Packaging, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Trays

Bowls

Boxes & Containers

Clamshell Packaging, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Food

Cosmetic & Personal Care

FMCG

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Clamshell Packaging, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

VisiPak Inc.

Walter Drake Inc.

National Plastics Inc.

Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

Highland Packaging Solutions

Universal Plastic Corporation

Clearpack Engineering Inc.

Placon Manufacturing Company Inc.

Aikpak Plastic Forming

Lacerta Group Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing Company Inc.

Panic Plastics Inc.

