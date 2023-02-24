Day At The Track's Social Sports Betting App "BetYou" receives GLI-33 Certification

BetYou, Day At The Track's social betting app, has recently completed the GLI-33 certification process. The company has also developed its own geo-location technology that has passed GLI's in-house certification. Field certification is the next step in the process and BetYou is confident it will pass when conducted.

On January 27, 2023 Day At The Track, Inc. had its new social sports betting app, BetYou, receive certification to Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI) "GLI-33: Standard for Event Wagering Systems" standard. "From start to finish the entire process took 90 days. Working with the team at GLI was an outstanding collaborative process," said CEO Shawn Egide. "Equally exciting is that our in house developed geo-location technology has passed that certification phase with GLI - next up will be field testing in our launch target states which we are confident will meet GLI's certification standards.

"With the recent court ruling regarding geo-location technology (that it's "unpatentable"), the company's decision to develop its own geo-location service has proven to be a strategic winner. Not only will BetYou remove the substantial cost item from its expense side, but it can now pursue additional revenue opportunities as a stand-alone technology or bundled in a white label application with the BetYou app.

BetYou along with Day At The Track's ADW service is a proprietary developed software platform that is owned by the company, it does not sub-license any of its technology. All intellectual property for all of Day At The Tracks products and services are owned by the company.Day At The Track, Inc. has been a leading ADW provider for over 18 years with over 400 race tracks in its network from 24 different countries. Day At The Track offers live video streaming and video replays from all of these countries and operates over 22 hours per day for wagering.

