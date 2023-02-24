Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval will sound Taps at the National WWI Memorial in Washington, DC 5:00 PM EST Saturday, February 25

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doughboy Foundation, along with Taps For Veterans, is excited to announce that Internationally known Cuban-American Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval will perform Taps at the National WWI Memorial in Washington, DC at 5 PM Eastern on Saturday, February 25, 2023. You are invited to watch at the National WWI Memorial located on Pennsylvania Ave between 14th and 15th Streets NW, or as a live stream on our YouTube channel.

While living in his native Cuba, Arturo Sandoval was influenced by jazz musicians Charlie Parker, Clifford Brown, and Dizzy Gillespie. In 1977 he met Gillespie, who became his friend and mentor and helped him defect from Cuba while on tour with the United Nations Orchestra. Sandoval became an American naturalized citizen in 1998. His life was the subject of the film For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000) starring Andy Garcia. Sandoval has won 4 Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards and one Emmy Award. On November 20, 2013, President Barack Obama presented Sandoval with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

We are honored to have Mr. Sandoval sound Taps in memory of all who have served in the armed forces of the United States, and those who perished in the 'war that changed the world.'

About Daily Taps

Every day without fail, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time, Taps sounds at the National World War I Memorial honoring those who perished in the 'war that changed the world' and all who have served in the armed forces of the United States. This ceremony keeps faith with the American Doughboy and pays tribute to all our service members and veterans.

The Daily Taps program provides a unique opportunity to dedicate a livestreamed sounding of Taps in honor of a special person or veterans organization of your choice while supporting the important work of the Doughboy Foundation. Choose a day, or even establish this honor in perpetuity. Learn how to honor a loved veteran here.

About the Doughboy Foundation

The Doughboy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of "Keeping Faith with the Doughboys." The Foundation is working with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to complete the new National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC. More information about the Foundation is available here: https://doughboy.org . More information about the National World War I Memorial is available here: http://ww1cc.org/memorial.

Media Contact: Chris Christopher: chris.christopher@doughboy.org.

