Submit Release
News Search

There were 390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,632 in the last 365 days.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. MPC (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 23, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
Marvin Haasen 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38%
Sam Grippo 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38%
Michael W. Delesalle 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38%
Peter J. Bonner 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38%
Mark E. Elliott 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38%
Jonathan H. B. Rees 5,396,100 100.00% -
John DeLucchi 4,884,120 90.51% 511,980 9.49%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:    Mr. Marvin Haasen  Ms. Bernice Yip
        President & CEO  Investor Information
Telephone:   (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Fax:     (604) 732-6550  
       
Address:    389 West 6th Avenue  
    Vancouver, B.C.  
    V5Y 1L1  

 


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more