Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. MPC (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 23, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Marvin Haasen 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38% Sam Grippo 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38% Michael W. Delesalle 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38% Peter J. Bonner 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38% Mark E. Elliott 4,890,100 90.62% 506,000 9.38% Jonathan H. B. Rees 5,396,100 100.00% - - John DeLucchi 4,884,120 90.51% 511,980 9.49%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact: Mr. Marvin Haasen Ms. Bernice Yip President & CEO Investor Information Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540 Fax: (604) 732-6550 Address: 389 West 6th Avenue Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1



