Glenville: The Retaliation of Edward McMannus by Robert Charles

NEPTUNE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year is 1964 in Glenville, a small town in East Texas. Jed Davenport is the youngest of three boys born into a poor and dysfunctional family. He does not have a single friend in the world but, instead, has two older brothers who constantly tease, berate and sometimes beat him. Jed grows up tough, angry and with a mean spirit. A poor student throughout grade school, Jed entertains himself by bullying classmates, lying, stealing, fighting, and defying teachers and school officials.After narrowly escaping expulsion, Jed moves on to high school where he finally makes a couple of friends. Under his leadership and bad influence, his buddies become as rowdy and mischievous as him. Together, their disruption, bullying and attacks on people and property become more dangerous.Edward McMannus is the new kid in town. He is of Asian descent and the only child of parents who relocate to Glenville, Texas in the Fall of '64. Upon entering high school, Jed and his buddies begin bullying Edward relentlessly. Eventually the situation between the boys escalates out of control. A crime is committed, an arrest is made, and Glenville is host to a fierce trial. The town is subjected to unwanted attention from the press and media and disruption and chaos spread throughout. During the trial, courtroom tactics by a hard-nosed prosecutor revel a well-kept secret. Just as it appears that the justice system is failing, an unsuspecting individual stumbles across a most unusual clue which, when brought to light, turns the trial proceeding upside down and shocks the entire town.Having been raised in a small Texas town in the '60s, Robert Charles accurately sets the stage for his new book. His recollection of certain people and events, although somewhat embellished, form the backdrop for his story. "My story deals with a lot of bullying and bad behavior which, in the '60s, was handled differently. Teachers and school officials had the authority as well as the parent's permission to administer punishment. And if it meant using the paddle, it generally got instant results and quickly restored a learning environment to the classroom. With the bullying of young people being such a hot topic in the news today, it make you wonder if, maybe, they had the right idea back in those days".Glenville: The Retaliation of Edward McMannus (Page Publishing, $21.95, 322 pages, 6x9 paperback, ISBN 978-1-6624-5198-0. This book may be purchased at retail bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million or Thrift books.Contact: Lana Beers, Page Publishing, (866)315-2708, lanabeers@pagepublishing.com.