Experts To Cover ISSB Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, Disclosure Regulations at 7th Sustainability/ESG Forum
Hear from experts on emerging and urgent ESG issues related to the global regulatory and reporting landscape, ESG disclosure and data management, and more.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners (Benchmark Digital), a leading provider of cloud-based Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), Sustainability, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, invites you to its seventh Sustainability/ESG Collaboration Forum on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
In this session, expert guests will cover recent and anticipated actions from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the compliance implications the non-governmental body’s forthcoming “global baseline” for sustainability disclosures poses for companies, as well as emerging biodiversity standards, and the implications for businesses. The discussion will also examine best practices in enterprise data management, analysis, and reporting that businesses can employ to maintain their footing amidst today’s increasingly dynamic ESG disclosure landscape.
FEATURED SPEAKERS:
Mardi McBrien, Director Strategic Affairs at the IFRS Foundation
Dr. Stephanie Hime, Managing Director at Little Blue Research
WHAT:
In these 1-hour sessions, you’ll hear from subject matter experts on emerging and urgent Sustainability/ESG issues related to the global regulatory and reporting landscape, climate strategy, ESG disclosure and data management, risk management, and more. Sustainability & ESG leaders will be able to connect in an open exchange of insights and best practices, how corporate programs are evolving with new international financial disclosure targets, and learn how their peers are overcoming common challenges in order to strengthen their Sustainability & ESG programs and results.
WHEN:
March 9, 2023 from 11:00am -12:00pm EST
WHERE:
Registration for the virtual session is free and can be completed here.
About Benchmark Digital Partners:
Benchmark Digital enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice based process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions, the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with the Benchmark ESG® suite for ESG disclosure reporting and management. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark | Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
