Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,627 in the last 365 days.

Nationwide Network Maintenance Outage to Affect BMV Services Available on Saturday, Feb. 25

For Immediate Release: February 24, 2023

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) - On Saturday, Feb. 25, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) deputy registrar locations statewide will not be able to process any driver license or permit transactions due to a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country. 

While vehicle registration and other transactions will remain available, Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day. In the event that the outage ends prior to close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed.

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. The modernization of BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.

                                                                         ###

You just read:

Nationwide Network Maintenance Outage to Affect BMV Services Available on Saturday, Feb. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more