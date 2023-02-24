Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,696 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Adams Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast.

At approximately 6:39 pm, the suspect approached victim at the listed location in reference to an argument that they had the previous day. The suspect brandished a weapon and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, 26-year-old Rarxavier Austin of Northeast, DC, was arrest and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Adams Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more