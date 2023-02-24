DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY, ANNENBERG FOUNDATION & RHIMES FAMILY FOUNDATION INVITE NEIGHBORS TO COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY
Sponsored by L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Hasbro/eOne, Amazon, Ford Foundation, Tyler Perry, Diane & Dorothy Brooks FoundationLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) – in partnership with L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Hasbro’s Entertainment One, Amazon, Ford Foundation, Tyler Perry and Diane & Dorothy Brooks Foundation – for a free Community Block Party on Sunday, February 26 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. Part of DADA’s Black History Month celebration, the event takes over Manhattan Place and Washington Boulevard with free carnival rides, gaming booths and an Art Walk featuring Carl Wesley’s mixed media, 3-D collection. DADA will also host a series of free dance classes and a demonstration from DA Fly, their new aerial program.
Hasbro’s Entertainment One will host an immersive booth experience featuring life-size illustrations from their upcoming animated series “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” launching this spring. Booth activities will include a crystal-inspired hair station, plus photo booth and photo opp activities and giveaways.
Amazon will also be at the event with local businesses including a gourmet chocolatier, and Naturade will be on hand sampling healthy shakes. Roadside meals will be available for purchase from some of L.A.'s top food trucks including Chef Roy Choi's KOGI BBQ. Other carnival fare favorites will be available at snack stands featuring KUDO popcorn, cotton candy, churros, and more.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating our new studio community with a vibrant celebration the whole family can enjoy,” said Debbie Allen, Founder and Artistic Director, DADA. “Free rides and games, plus dance classes for all ages, including master classes from top choreographers in the industry – Marguerite Derricks (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) and Fatima (Beyoncé). Talk about a Sunday Funday!”
Street parking will be limited. Rideshare and use of public transportation is encouraged. For more information visit www.debbieallendanceacademy.com.
ABOUT DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ADADEMY
The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
