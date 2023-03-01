Family-Owned Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant Opens 10th Location in Gilbert Arizona

Grand Opening Event Planned for March 11, 2023 with all-day half priced deals, entertainment and promotional giveaways

We are excited to bring our family restaurant and authentic recipes to the Gilbert community and are looking forward to our grand opening celebration!” — Kevin Rangel, Regional Manager

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Gilbert, off of Baseline and Cooper on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with all-day half priced deals, entertainment and promotional giveaways.

Fiesta Mexicana is offering specials at the new Gilbert location from 11am until 10pm including half-priced specials including: House margaritas, draft beer, one item combination platters, select appetizers including cheese crisps, flautas, quesadillas, nachos and chicken taquitos.

Along with deals on dining, the celebration will feature Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ (who is also celebrating their 15th anniversary) and promotional giveaways from various partners.

Where: 1017 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 11am-10pm

The restaurant has always strived to bring guests a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine along with the authentic food of their hometown, Jalisco, Mexico. Owners, Martin and Patricia Rangel hope to also provide guests with a taste of Mexican traditions and a “rinconcito”—or little corner—of Mexico.

Fiesta Mexicana features a selection of authentic Mexican cuisine prepared with the finest selection of ingredients available. Every dish and drink is made to order with the freshest meats, produce and tequilas available.

About Fiesta Mexicana

Fiesta Mexicana has given guests a slice of authentic Mexican traditions and fine cuisines since opening their first location in Woodland Park Colorado in 2001. Martin and Patricia Rangel opened the restaurants passionate about sharing the flavors of their home state of Jalisco, Mexico and have since dedicated themselves to providing guests with the hospitality, traditions and flavors of their home country. Their children, Edwin, Damian, Kevin, and little Patty have taken on the mission of following in their parents footprints to continue to share the experience of Mexican tradition with their customers as Martin and Patricia have set out for the last 22 years.

Through them, they plan on continuing to share authentic flavors and recipes passed down to them from generation to generation. Now with 10 locations, 3 in the valley, their family-owned restaurants currently operate in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. For more information on Fiesta Mexicana, visit https://fiestamexrest.com/