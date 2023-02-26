Submit Release
Key Housing Announces March Featured Listing for NorCal as the 'Azure' in Petaluma, California

Key Housing is a best-in-class housing service helping busy corporate travelers find corporate housing in key NorCal communities.

Petaluma is a small town with big city comforts in the heart of Sonoma County.”
— Bob Lee
PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from Santa Rosa to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured NorCal (Northern California) listing for March, 2023. The featured designee is the 'Azure' located at 1400 Technology Lane, Petaluma, California.

“Petaluma is a small town with big city comforts in the heart of Sonoma County,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “By focusing attention on Petaluma, we're highlighting short term corporate housing opportunities in Petaluma and nearby communities. The 'Azure' complex is a true gem."

The featured Norcal listing can be viewed at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/azure/. The complex is described as follows. Its pet-friendly 1, 2- & 3-bedroom floor plans offer the finishes corporate travelers expect and the details they deserve. Layouts offer a warm, cozy vibe packaged in an open-concept plan. A truly functional kitchen serves the business traveler who likes to 'eat in,' and its convenience to Petaluma's incredible restaurant scene caters to the business traveler who likes to 'eat out.' Those who want to browse all Petaluma short term and corporate rental listings can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/petaluma/. Those who want to peruse Napa Valley listings can also visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/napa-valley/.

THE ADVANTAGES OF CORPORATE HOUSING IN PETALUMA

Here is background on this release. One of the most significant advantages of staying in a corporate apartment is that it provides a more home-like environment than a hotel room. Another advantage of staying in a corporate apartment is that it can be a pet-friendly option for those who are traveling with their furry friends. Many corporate apartments allow pets, including dogs and cats, which can be a significant advantage for those who do not want to leave their pets behind or pay for expensive pet boarding services. Yet another is the ease-of-access to fun things to do in Petaluma. For example, there is the Petaluma Historical Library at https://www.petalumamuseum.com/. Another outdoor option is the Shollenberger Park at https://www.sonomacounty.com/outdoor-activities/shollenberger-park. Outdoor amenities are second-to-none in Sonoma County. And for those who love to shop there are the Premium Outlets in Petaluma at https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/petaluma-village.

In summary, by highlighting the 'Azure' complex in Petaluma, Key Housing is helping corporate travelers to find best-in-class corporate housing in Northern California.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

