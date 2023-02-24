Art Broker Points to 5 Underground African American Artists for Black History Month
Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith offers an analysis for Black History Month on 5 contemporary African American artists in the Underground art worldSILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley fine art and real estate broker Anna D. Smith writes about the state of the African American art market in, "5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World."
Smith cites a 2021, Contemporary Art Market report from Artprice of a "Black Renaissance" due to recruiting by art museums of African American curators, and other African American workers involved in auxiliary curatorial functions.
Spurred on by the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, diversification had become even more pressing to American museums, who revised their recruitment strategies to include African Americans on their boards of directors.
With diversity becoming an institutional priority, the recognition of African American artists had triggered a strong increase in demand for their works, and thus their costs.
In the first three quarters of 2021, African American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960 – 1988) sold over a $quarter-billion in art sales. Not only was Contemporary Art the hottest art in the art market, but it was the artists working in art spaces the establishment considers to be Underground that was receiving the highest prices.
One such artist mentioned in her reporting is Blade. Blade is also known as the “King of Graffiti,” for having spray painted over 5,000 subway trains in New York City.
Garden of Journey is a Street artist who hails from North Carolina. She holds a major in Biology, and a minor in Chemistry, and is a reliable voice in the Afrofuturism movement.
C-Note is a Prison artist. Prison art is the most censored of the Underground visual arts, and are highly inaccessible. What California prison officials did to inadvertently let out C-Note's "During the Flood," would have never occurred in a prison located in a Gulf Coast State.
Vakseen is an NFT artist, and like other great Underground artists, is multidisciplinary in his artistic approach. He is a multi-platinum music executive, producer, and songwriter.
Vashti Harrison is another interdisciplinary artist, in Illustration, writing, and filmmaking. Her Instagram posts led to a commission from Apple.
"5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World," is a perfect story for Black History Month. It provides a wealth of information on the state of the art world for African American artists, and especially those contemporary African American artists whose careers are in the Underground arts of Graffiti, Street art, Prison art, Comics/Graphic Novels, and Digital art, which includes NFTS.
To learn more about "5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World," be sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on Spotify or YouTube.
5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
https://adsmith.broker/5-african-american-artists-in-the-underground-art-world/
5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1OTsOJvoGMKXBUxw6mJ3P8
5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | YouTube
https://youtu.be/7sV-z4FDk3I
Anna D. Smith
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
+1 408-502-0102
email us here