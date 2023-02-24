Cannabis Delivery Company Amuse Becomes First Cannabis Delivery Company to Launch Advertising Campaigns on Twitter

Amuse becomes the first cannabis delivery company in the country to launch advertising campaigns on Twitter, a major breakthrough for the broader cannabis industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amuse, a cannabis e-commerce and delivery company serving customers throughout California, became the first cannabis delivery company to launch advertising campaigns on Twitter.

Twitter recently announced they would begin to allow cannabis advertisements on the platform, the first social media company to do so.

"The ability to add such a mainstream advertising platform to the marketing-mix is a victory for cannabis marketers and the legal industry as a whole," said Daniel Schwartz, Head of Marketing at Amuse. "Amuse couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to reach our own customers and prospective customers within Twitter's highly engaged community of cannabis consumers. Thank you to @elonmusk for driving the change. We created a code for you: ELON30. We are hopeful Google, Meta and others follow suit."

Amuse joins multi-state-operator Trulieve as two of the first cannabis businesses to launch advertising in their respective categories, with many others soon to follow.

For more information, please visit amuse.com and follow Amuse on Instagram and Facebook. From your fingertips to your doorsteps, high expectations, delivered.

About Amuse

Founded in summer 2020 in Los Angeles, Amuse is a cannabis delivery company providing premium service and high-quality products safely and conveniently. Amuse offers over 500 products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, gummies, chocolates, joints, pens, and topicals from the most coveted brands in California. The company's objective is to make purchasing and delivering cannabis feel as good as consuming it. The company currently services Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Orange County, Oakland and beyond with additional expansion plans slated for 2023. For more information, please visit amuse.com and follow Amuse on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Rachel Dubin

PR

press@amuse.com

310-892-0519



Related Images











Image 1: Amuse Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment