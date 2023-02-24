Free Counseling and Basic Needs Services in Montgomery County will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, February 24 - ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Jessica Membreño, client assistance specialist at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Family Justice Center, and Diana Varela, public affairs specialist at the Social Security Administration. The show will air tomorrow, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This week’s En Sintonía will begin with a discussion about the services provided by the Family Justice Center, which include counseling, basic needs services, legal advice and representation, immigration legal services, law enforcement and criminal services, and much more. Montgomery County residents facing hardships can receive these services free of charge. The center co-locates multiple agencies in a safe and secure facility to provide social services to victims of domestic violence. Membreño will discuss the hours of operation, location, as well as contact information. All the services are offered in multiple languages.

The second half of the show will include information about the Social Security Administration Retirement benefits. Varela will discuss how to begin the application process, the age of eligibility and benefits. The Social Security Administration has also enabled a feature on its website where taxpayers can submit their application, verify their status, appeal decisions and manage benefits. The site is accessible in English and Spanish. For more information, click here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.