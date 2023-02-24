John Daniel Lane kicks off 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, February 24 - The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series begins Sunday, March 12 with John Daniel Lane at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Hailing from western Illinois, Lane has sampled a variety of music styles. During his journey as an artist, he has collected a variety of songs and tunes such as old-time dance fiddling, lonesome bluegrass, and seafaring ballads. Playing a style once labeled as "raw baroque Midwest square-dance jams," his set will feature traditional music and original songs on both guitar and fiddle. Lane's performance will take the listener on a journey through place and time, delivering a heartfelt performance of timeless songs and the stories that surround them.





The March 12 Sandburg Songbag performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.





The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which operates the site. Upcoming 2023 Songbag performances will be announced soon.



