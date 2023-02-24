Growth Stalk Holdings Corp, an emerging cannabis holding company, is REG-A qualified and in the process of going public

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Stalk Holdings Corp, a new cannabis operating and holding company is pleased to announce an investment opportunity that is being offered under Regulation A of the federal securities laws. We are committed to providing innovative solutions as a new cannabis operating and holding company. We are proud to announce that our REG-A filing has been qualified by the SEC and are applying to OTC Markets to procure a ticker symbol to publicly trade on the OTC QB subject to application approval by the OTC Markets. Ultimately, you have the opportunity to invest in our planned growth and expansion. With our commitment, sustainability, and responsible practices, Growth Stalk’s goal is to establish itself as a leader in the Oklahoma cannabis industry. Our offering is now available for all investors who want to be a part of our journey. Visit our website at www.growthstalk.com today to learn more about us as well as our Regulation A Offering at www.sec.gov.

SAFE HARBOR & DISCLAIMER

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Growth Stalk Holdings Corp. All information presented herein with respect to the existing business and the historical operating results of the Company and estimates and projections as to future operations are based on materials prepared by the management of the Company and involve significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis which may or may not be correct. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. In furnishing this information, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace some or all of the information herein at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. Nothing contained herein is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation to the future. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price. An investment by a prospective investor must be reviewed by management to determine financial suitability under applicable federal securities laws.

GSA Radio Show