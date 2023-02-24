Law Review to hold Energy Law Symposium

The North Dakota Law Review Board would like to invite you to its annual North Dakota Law Review Symposium. The NDLR Symposium commemorates the legal developments made each year within the North Dakota legal community. The theme for this year is “Energy Law” and will focus on advancements in energy law, emerging technologies, and recent policy changes within energy law that currently impact North Dakota practitioners. The NDLR board would like to thank Crowley Fleck PLLP for their generous support and sponsorship of the Energy Law Symposium.

The NDLR Energy Law Symposium will be held in person on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at Bismarck State College. The day will begin with breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a variety of presentations, lunch, a keynote address, and hors d'oeuvres and drinks following the afternoon presentations. Please see the attached file for the complete schedule of events and presentations. The presentations are pending approval of CLE credits in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Please RSVP here if you are interested in attending. We look forward to seeing you in Bismarck at this informative event. If you have any questions or would like to contribute to the NDLR Energy Law Symposium please email me.