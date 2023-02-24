Ney’s Natural Premium Meats and Sweets Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Pizzas​​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 24, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets in Slinger, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pizzas sold at retail. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 177 and include:

Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Combo, package code 04823

Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Sausage, package code 04823

The package codes can be found directly below the state of Wisconsin inspection legend on product labels.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine​ inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Doug Ney, Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets, at (414) 254-2664.

USDA Recall Classifications



Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





