Five Georgia WIN List Legislators Featured on International Women’s Day Panel
Georgia WIN List celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8 with a reception featuring a conversation between five Georgia legislators.
Georgia now has more women legislators than ever before in state history and we are thrilled WIN List has been a leading advocate for electing many of them,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia WIN List, the state’s leading Political Action Committee for recruiting, training and electing and re-electing women, celebrates International Women’s Day on Wednesday March 8 with a reception featuring a conversation between five legislators endorsed by the organization.
— Melita Easters
Senators Sonya Halpern and Sally Harrell and Representatives Dr. Michelle Au, Tanya Miller and Mary Margaret Oliver will participate as panelists for a conversation moderated by WIN List Executive Director Melita Easters. The event at the Georgia Freight Depot is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 pm.
The legislators will answer questions about the most pressing issues of the current legislative session. The event occurs two days after “Crossover Day,” the legislative milestone when bills must have passed in their chamber of origin if they are to be considered in the opposite chamber before adjournment.
For more than 23 years, Georgia WIN List has worked to recruit, train, elect and re-elect legislators who are committed to the protection of reproductive freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to make her own medical decisions. The group’s efforts have helped elect more than 90 women, with 50 of them currently serving.
“Georgia now has more women legislators than ever before in state history and we are thrilled WIN List has been a leading advocate for electing many of them,” said Melita Easters, executive director and founding chair of the organization. “Following the overturn of Roe v Wade, electing women who will protect reproductive freedom and medical autonomy has never been more important. We are already seeing interest from legislative candidates for 2024.”
More information about the March 8 panelists and their areas of expertise:
SD 39 Sen. Sonya Halpern – was first elected in 2020 and serves as chair of the Senate’s Fulton County delegation. She is at the center of the debate over Buckhead City and a strong advocate for education at all levels.
SD 40 Sen. Sally Harrell – flipped her strategically important senate seat in 2018 and serves as co-chair of the Women’s Caucus. She earlier served in the House from 1999 to 2005 and has long been a champion for women’s and children’s issues.
HD 50 Rep. Dr. Michelle Au – After service in the Senate where Republicans gerrymandered her district, Dr. Au ran for an open House seat in 2022 and brings her professional perspective as a physician to debates about public policy.
HD 62 Rep. Tanya Miller – was elected in 2022 and is an accomplished civil rights and criminal defense lawyer. She is a former attorney for the Department of Justice and a former Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County.
HD 82 Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver – has served for more than three decades and is the only person to have served as Chair of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. Long a leader for progressive policies, the late Speaker David Ralston chose Rep. Oliver to lead efforts for the passage of 2022’s Mental Health Parity Act and the companion 2023 legislation.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the reception are available online.
# # #
Amber Schreiner
Georgia WIN List
+1 470-223-5863
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram