Marking one year of war in Ukraine

CANADA, February 24 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement on the war in Ukraine was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

It is hard to believe that a year has passed since Russia launched its violent attack against Ukraine. New Brunswickers have stood in solidarity with Ukrainians since that time and continue to do so as we mark this sad day.

This is not an anniversary anyone wants to have to recognize, especially those who are living in Ukraine and the many around the world who worry about family and friends there.

Over the past year, Ukrainians have defended their homeland, inspiring others through their determination and resilience.

Those forced to leave the country continue to offer their support, even as they have found welcome in communities around the world, including Canada and New Brunswick.

The Ukrainian community in our province has grown since the war began. Between March 29, 2022, and Feb. 22, 2023, New Brunswick has welcomed 1,826 Ukrainians. We continue to work with the federal government, employers and local service providers to ensure these newcomers receive the assistance they need as they settle into their new home.

As the people of Ukraine mark 365 days of resilience, Marcia and I join all New Brunswickers in standing with Ukraine and praying for peace.

24-02-23