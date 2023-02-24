Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Reveals Celebrity and Veteran Judges Ahead of Event Honoring Service Members on Feb. 24

Mr. & Ms. Military Organization www.mmmilitary.com Celebrity doctor and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Laura Purdy will be a judge at the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant and 2022-23 Ms. America Athena Fleming, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, will serve as the tie-breaking judge, if necessary. Actor Bourke Floyd (“Dawson’s Creek”, “Station 19”), Celebrity Judge for the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant U.S. Navy veteran Austen Alexander, Judge for the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant 2022 Mrs. Regency International Andrea McClew, a strong advocate for military spouses and families, will be a judge at the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant will include a performance music artist Lawrence Beamen, and emceed by Lou Rawls, Jr., and USMC veteran Amy Forsythe.

SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO), a Temecula-based organization dedicated to veterans and former service members, announced its final celebrity and veteran judges ahead of its second annual pageant showcase, which will be held Friday in San Diego.

Celebrity doctor and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Laura Purdy will be one of the judges at the 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant showcasing veteran and active service members. Dr. Purdy has appeared on many networks, including ABC, NBC, NPR, and Fox News, earning her the informal title of “America’s Favorite Doctor.” YouTuber and U.S. Navy veteran Austen Alexander, actor Bourke Floyd (“Dawson’s Creek”, “Station 19”), and 2022 Mrs. Regency International Andrea McClew will also serve as judges. The event will be held at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego. The 2022-23 Ms. America Athena Fleming, who is also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, will serve as the tie-breaking judge, if necessary.

The 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase stands apart from other competitions because it honors veterans and active service members who are also multi-talented and dedicated to community service. The top men and women competing will be judged on multiple criteria as they support a nonprofit of their choice.

The event will be emceed by singer Lou Rawls, Jr., son of the legendary soul singer Lou Rawls, Sr., and Marine veteran Amy Forsythe, U.S. Navy Public Affairs and Communications Officer. Former “America’s Got Talent” finalist Lawrence Beamen, who was called “the new Barry White” by Piers Morgan, will also perform at the pageant. Beamen is the founder and CEO of Fitted Towels, and limits his performances to nonprofits, social justice causes, and special events.

“We are thrilled to be in the company of amazingly talented and devoted judges that support our service members and veterans – people who give so much to communities in need,” said Calvin Hill, Founder and CEO of MMMO. “The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant will be a memorable event that shines a light on the dedication of our veterans and service members who will be role models for their communities,” he added.

Hill is a U.S. Navy veteran who served 20 years with the military while stationed in Coronado. He is currently the Outreach Care Coordinator for the San Diego VA Health Care System, where he provides assistance and support for veterans.

Two contestants, a man and woman, will be named the winners at the end of the pageant showcase. The two winners will individually represent MMMO and use their platform to encourage, inspire, and uplift their communities for the remainder of the competition year.

For tickets to the event and more information about the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant, visit www.mmmilitary.com or follow MMMO on Facebook and Instagram at MrMsMilitary.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans of Hope, a sponsor and non-profit organization.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization is a private organization and is not affiliated in any way with the United States military or any of the United States armed services.

For media inquiries, please contact Yvette Morales with YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or call 949-244-9769.

About Mr. & Ms. Military Organization: The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is a global organization based in Temecula, CA. MMMO was established in 2009 to enrich the lives of male and female military veterans and service members worldwide by creating role models that can have a positive impact on the lives of Americans who need support and uplifting. MMMO strongly believes in community engagement and participation from military men and women whom the organization supports as leaders and role models with the help of MMMO’s dedicated charitable partnerships around the world.

