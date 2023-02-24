Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,619 in the last 365 days.

Judge Julee Flood Formally Invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Judge Julee Flood has been formally invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals during a swearing-in ceremony in the Court of Appeals courtroom on Thursday, February 23. 

Attendees of the ceremony included justices of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and family and friends of Judge Flood. The Honorable Robert N. Hunter, Jr. (Ret.) conducted the presentation to the Court, and North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud administered the oath of office.

Judge Flood received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Animal Science from the University of Florida; an M.P.A. from the University of Maine; a J.D. from the University New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law; and a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, specializing in higher education law and policy. Her scholarship includes a book on risk management in higher education faculty hiring, a doctoral dissertation on faculty tenure and the courts, and academic publications on issues such as higher education accreditation, state action, free speech protection, and consumer protection.  

During and following law school, Judge Flood served nine appellate jurists in state and federal courts in Maine, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and North Carolina. At the North Carolina Court of Appeals, she served as a judicial law clerk for Judge Robert N. Hunter, Jr., Judge Chris Brook, Chief Judge Linda McGee, and Judge Jeffery Carpenter.  Working in appellate courts, she researched and drafted hundreds of judicial opinions spanning a wide variety of criminal and civil issues. 

Judge Flood taught as an adjunct at the University of Tennessee College of Law and College of Education, an adjunct at Duke University’s Paralegal Program, and full time at Elon University’s College of Law.  As a judge, she continues to welcome law student interns and enjoys fostering skills in legal research, analysis, and writing. 

MORE INFORMATION

You just read:

Judge Julee Flood Formally Invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more