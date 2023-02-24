InventHelp Inventor Develops New Blanket for Sports Fans (PTA-141)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure a blanket over and around the torso and legs to stay warm at an outdoor sporting event," said an inventor, from Beaverton, Ore., "so I invented the SUSPENDA BLANQUET. My design prevents the blanket from falling on the ground when standing, moving the hands, eating, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides a more convenient blanket for sports fans to use at sporting events. In doing so, it ensures that the blanket stays in place around the torso and legs when standing or cheering. As a result, it increases comfort and it eliminates the need to hold or reposition the blanket. The invention features a portable and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

