Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to announce federal investments in the tourism industry across Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will announce federal investments in tourism experiences, attractions and events across Alberta.

Joining Minister Boissonnault will be the Honourable Todd Loewen, Ministry of Forestry, Parks and Tourism, Government of Alberta; Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor, City of Edmonton; Darren Reeder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta; David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta; Juanita Marois, CEO, Métis Crossing; and Constance Scarlett, Director, Government and Community Relations, TELUS World of Science - Edmonton.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following remarks.

Date: 
Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 
9:00 a.m. MT

Location: 
JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District 
Jari Kurri Ballroom – Salon B (3rd floor) 
10344 102 St NW 
Edmonton, Alberta

