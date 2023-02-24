Outlook on the Airport Information System Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Number of Frequent Flyers and Growing Demand Towards Real Time Data Tracking Systems to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport information system market is growing competently, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is projected to reach 6.62 Bn by 2030.

The need for technological developments, an increase in the upgrading of existing systems, and efficient air passenger traffic are factors expected to drive the market.

In addition, upgrading and modernization activities of the existing airports, the massive increase in constructions of new airports, inclination towards business intelligence solutions and other major programs for staff and passengers is projected to boost the market growth globally.

Airport Size Analysis

Growing passenger traffic coupled with increasing need for real-time data sharing among the consumers will spur revenue growth during the forecast period

Airport business and operation models support explosive growth for the global airline industry. In addition, regulatory reform in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and few emerging countries are projected to shape a vivid traffic growth for airline passengers. For instance, according to the International Airport Review, the global passenger traffic was around 8.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to double its capacity by 2030.

Decreasing cost in air travel, growing economies, and an incipient level of the middle class in emerging countries with large populations will create a wave of new potential air travelers, thereby increasing the demand for class B airports. The aforementioned factor is expected to drive the demand for airport identification system market.

Function Analysis

Increasing number of frequent flyers and growing demand towards real time data tracking system to drive the market growth

The departure control systems (DCS) have reached substantial popularity due to the provision for e-ticket management using interfaces from various devices like online check-in, check-in kiosks, and mobile boarding cards. SITA, Amadeus, and Damarel are few leading developers of departure control systems (DCS) offering innovative solutions for airline passengers globally.

For instance, in June 2020, Amadeus IT Group SA announced a global partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud to bring improved capabilities to airlines, thereby delivering complete digital experiences to air travellers.

Regional Analysis

Increasing per capita income, demand for advanced kiosks and enhanced research and development in the field of the aviation sector to drive the market growth

North America expected to dominate the market during the forecast period assisted by the U.S. and Canada. In addition, increasing research and development and rising technological advancement in the airport information systems to expand the market for the airport information system market in this region.

For instance, favourable passenger services like web check-in and home printing of boarding passes save valuable time and evade long queues at airports. Moreover, increasing use of smartphones in between the passengers and airlines, thereby fueling the market growth for airport information system across the region.

List of Companies Covered:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

IBM

Advantech

Airport Information Systems

TAV Information Technologies

RESA

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

Velatia, S.L.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

INFORM GmbH

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Segmentation

Airport Size

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Function

Departure Control System (DCS)

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

Application

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Airport Information System market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Airport Information System market?

Which is the largest regional market for Airport Information System market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Airport Information System market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Airport Information System market worldwide?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voc2ie

